West Virginia’s Mountaineer mascot arrested on DUI charge

Did you know that West Virginia’s mascot has been been played by different people since 1934 and is described as “beloved” on the school’s web site?
Unfortunately, the person who currently is serving as the “buck-skinned, rifle-toting Mountaineer” was arrested for DUI on Friday, according to The Dominion Post.
The Post reported that Troy Clemons was released on a personal recognizance bond. That story noted that Clemons failed field a sobriety test, and a preliminary breath test showed a .126 blood alcohol content, above the .08 legal driving limit.
Clemons has been suspended. West Virginia put out this statement, per WAJR:
“West Virginia University is aware of this morning’s arrest of Troy Clemons, currently the Mountaineer Mascot, for speeding and misdemeanor driving under the influence. While the Mountaineer Mascot Advisory Council gathers and reviews all the facts, Troy will not participate in any Mascot-related duties or appearances, including the events surrounding Saturday’s football game. As the alternate Mountaineer, those duties will be handled by Trevor Kiess, a junior accounting major minoring in pre-law and legal studies from Elkins. In addition to any legal outcomes, Troy — as any other WVU student — will be subject to appropriate student conduct proceedings.
It’s not the first time a mascot has had legal troubles. In 2010, the Cincinnati mascot was arrested ... on the field of a football game.
