Screenshot of Twitter video
Screenshot of Twitter video
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

‘Does he get both feet in?’ Tony Romo’s call of cat on field was wonderful

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 27, 2017 8:03 AM

This wasn’t quite as entertaining as Kevin Harlan’s call of a fan on the field during an NFL game last season, but when you’re working a blowout game, an animal distraction is welcome.

During the Ravens’ 40-0 win over the Dolphins on Thursday, a cat ran on the field. The CBS broadcast used slow motion to show the feline footwork, and broadcaster Tony Romo then had a wonderful call of the action with observations like:

“Oooh, look at the change of direction!”

“Does he get both feet in right here at the end, Jim?!”

Here is the clip, which NFL UK shared:

Not a cat lover? Don’t worry. NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales shared video of one of her dogs intently watching the cat on television. It’s priceless:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

    A deer narrowly missed a collision with two cross-country runners during a race near Cochranton, Pa. on September 30, 2017. Video courtesy of Abby Anaya/Twitter.

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House
Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

View More Video