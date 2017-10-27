‘Does he get both feet in?’ Tony Romo’s call of cat on field was wonderful

This wasn’t quite as entertaining as Kevin Harlan’s call of a fan on the field during an NFL game last season, but when you’re working a blowout game, an animal distraction is welcome.
During the Ravens’ 40-0 win over the Dolphins on Thursday, a cat ran on the field. The CBS broadcast used slow motion to show the feline footwork, and broadcaster Tony Romo then had a wonderful call of the action with observations like:
“Oooh, look at the change of direction!”
“Does he get both feet in right here at the end, Jim?!”
Here is the clip, which NFL UK shared:
There is a cat on the field and Tony Romo's commentary is pure gold! pic.twitter.com/fLIy0yQ0SB— NFL UK (@NFLUK) October 27, 2017
Not a cat lover? Don’t worry. NFL Network reporter Stacey Dales shared video of one of her dogs intently watching the cat on television. It’s priceless:
Blue lovvvvved Romo’s PxP on the loose, cat. Putting an exclamation point on the Ravens 40-0 goose-egg. pic.twitter.com/qObYNWNE8O— StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) October 27, 2017
