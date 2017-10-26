Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
For Pete's Sake

After Chiefs fans roast Sporting News, it deletes tweet on proposed Mahomes trade

By Pete Grathoff

October 26, 2017 1:16 PM

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, so you can expect to hear a lot of rumors between then and now.

The Sporting News has a story with the headline “Five NFL trade deadline deals that should happen, but won’t,” and makes the case for the Chiefs getting some defensive help.

Sounds good, right?

Well, the Sporting News story suggests the Chiefs should trade rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes to Cleveland for cornerback Jason McCourty and rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer.

That didn’t sound so good to Chiefs fans.

After all, Mahomes was the first quarterback drafted in the first round by the Chiefs since 1983, and they traded up to get him. Also, Mahomes showed off a strong arm in the preseason.

Nevertheless, the Sporting News tweeted on Wednesday: “Patrick Mahomes to the Browns is just one of several NFL trades that should happen this season.”

As I was writing this, the tweet was deleted in the early afternoon on Thursday and I didn’t screenshot it. However, you can see the remnants of the tweet here:

Why did the tweet get deleted? It could be because of the huge number of Chiefs fans who didn’t hesitate to let the Sporting News what they thought of that trade idea.

Those were not deleted. Here is a sample:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

