For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Fan booked after jumping into Astros bullpen during Game 2

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 26, 2017 8:59 AM

Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night had a little bit of everything.

Unfortunately, that included a fan doing something stupid.

In the 10th inning, a fan jumped into the Astros bullpen, but he was quickly subdued by a cadre of security members.

A person in the stands got a look at the fan making the jump into the bullpen and shared this video on Twitter. Be warned that there is some NSFW language.

USA Today reported that the man was booked on a “single misdemeanor charge.”

“Security got there really quick, and it was like there were 30 of them,” Houston Astros reliever Luke Gregerson told USA Today. “Oh, my God, other than that it was nothing. I think the guy was mad at the security guy or something. He wanted to fight him. ...

“He wasn’t going anywhere. Then a security guard grabbed him. And then another security guard grabbed him. Twenty more came in. They all jumped on top of him. And that was it. That was all she wrote.”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

