Eight crazy facts about that bonkers Game 2 of the World Series

Astros and Dodgers fans may not agree, but I’d love it if the next five games of the World Series were as fun as Wednesday’s Game 2 in Los Angles.
The Astros won 7-6 in 11 innings, and the teams combined to score seven runs in extra innings. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen gave up a run in the eighth and ninth innings, and that was just one of the unexpected things to happen.
Here are eight facts about that bonkers game:
1. The teams set a World Series record by hitting eight home runs. The old mark of seven was in Game 3 of the 1989 Series between the Giants and A’s.
2. The Astros are the first team in major-league history to hit three home runs in extra innings of a playoff game. Not just the World Series, any postseason contest. Houston had never hit three homers in extra innings of any game in its history, according to Twitter user Doug Kern.
3. Houston’s Marwin Gonzalez was the 10th player to hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of a World Series game. The last player to do it: the Royals’ Alex Gordon in Game 1 of the 2015 World Series (but you knew that, right?).
4. According to Baseball Reference, when Gonzalez stepped to the plate in the ninth, the Astros had a win probability of 16 percent. In the top of the 10th inning, Houston’s win probability jumped to 95 percent. By the bottom of the 10th, it dropped to 39 percent. Of course, at the end of the 11th inning, it was 100 percent.
5. ESPN noted that the five extra-inning home runs by the Dodgers and Astros were the most in a postseason game. The previous record was three by Indians and Red Sox in Game 1 of 1995 American League Division Series.
6. The Los Angeles bullpen had been 98-0 this season when leading after eight innings. The Dodgers were the only team in the majors not to have a loss this season when leading going into the ninth. Twitter user Chris Abshired noted the Dodgers bullpen had not allowed a run in 28 straight innings — then Houston scored in four straight innings.
7. Astros star Jose Altuve hit a home run in the 10th inning, and it was the first go-ahead homer in extra innings of the Fall Classic since David Freese’s walk-off blast for the Cardinals in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series.
8. ESPN said the Astros are the first team in history with a home run in the ninth, 10th and 11th innings of a playoff game.
