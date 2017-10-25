Screenshot of Kevin Lenik tweet
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Royals minor-league pitcher was hit in face by a line drive in Winter Leagues

By Pete Grathoff And Maria Torres

The Kansas City Star

October 25, 2017 11:32 AM

In June, the Royals signed free-agent minor-league pitcher Kevin Lenik and he had a nice season down on the farm.

Lenik had a 1.69 ERA with four saves in five opportunities in 19 outings during stops at three affiliates in the Royals’ system. On Oct. 13, Lenik was assigned to Tigres de Licey in the Dominican Republic for Winter League play.

Unfortunately, Lenik was hit hard in his first outing — figuratively and literally. He allowed four runs (all unearned) on two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. He left the game after a batted ball hit him in the left eye.

Here is the video, which Lenik shared:

Scary stuff, particularly because the ball went out to the right fielder. In an Instagram post, Lenik said he suffered two fractured bones.

Lenik also tweeted a photo of how he looked after the incident, and it’s frightening:

The good news is the injury seems to be healing. Lenik shared this picture of getting a haircut, and that left eye looked back better.

 

House calls ‍♂️ Ya me acostumbre - - ; @camgally3545

A post shared by Kevin Lenik (@kevin_Lenik) on

That will be Lenik’s only appearance for Licey. The team’s assistant general manager said Lenik has left the country.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3

