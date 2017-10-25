Royals minor-league pitcher was hit in face by a line drive in Winter Leagues

In June, the Royals signed free-agent minor-league pitcher Kevin Lenik and he had a nice season down on the farm.
Lenik had a 1.69 ERA with four saves in five opportunities in 19 outings during stops at three affiliates in the Royals’ system. On Oct. 13, Lenik was assigned to Tigres de Licey in the Dominican Republic for Winter League play.
Unfortunately, Lenik was hit hard in his first outing — figuratively and literally. He allowed four runs (all unearned) on two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning. He left the game after a batted ball hit him in the left eye.
Here is the video, which Lenik shared:
I guess i did rub it pic.twitter.com/BJqc4qDibA— Kevin Lenik (@kevin_Lenik) October 16, 2017
Scary stuff, particularly because the ball went out to the right fielder. In an Instagram post, Lenik said he suffered two fractured bones.
Lenik also tweeted a photo of how he looked after the incident, and it’s frightening:
They said dont rub it they said pic.twitter.com/HH3eKzxYKp— Kevin lenik (@kevin_Lenik) October 14, 2017
The good news is the injury seems to be healing. Lenik shared this picture of getting a haircut, and that left eye looked back better.
That will be Lenik’s only appearance for Licey. The team’s assistant general manager said Lenik has left the country.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Maria Torres: 816-234-4379, @maria_torres3
