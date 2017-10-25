‘Game. Blouses.’ Clippers channeled ‘Chappelle’s Show’ skit on Prince after win

Nicely done, Los Angeles Clippers.
After the Clippers beat the Utah Jazz 102-84 on Tuesday night, they announced the victory on Twitter by channeling “Chappelle’s Show.” Specifically, one of Charlie Murphy’s “True Hollywood Stories” about playing basketball against Prince (Shirts vs. Blouses).
Here is a link to that skit if you haven’t seen it, and please do watch it, because it is hilarious. The game ends with Prince dunking and saying: “Game. Blouses.” He then gives the losing team pancakes.
This is the Clippers’ tweet with a video clip of Blake Griffin and take note of the pancake emoji:
October 25, 2017
Here is a clip of Prince’s dunk from the show:
