For Pete's Sake

148-0? Chiefs’ Charcandrick West schooled a 7-year-old in Madden

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 24, 2017 2:15 PM

Welp.

If you wondered if professional athletes are competitive off the field, here is your answer. On Monday, Chiefs running back Charcandrick West tweeted a short video that showed a dispirited boy with a game controller in his hands.

The camera then turned to show the score of a Madden NFL game: Chiefs 148, Chargers 0. Over the video is this message: “So this 7 year old said he could beat me in madden”

In the tweet, West wrote: “So what I’m suppose to do ... he said he knew how to play and could beat me”

Here’s the scary part: the game was in the third quarter!

A couple of West’s teammates retweeted him with the same joy emoji.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

