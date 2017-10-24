Chiefs’ Marcus Peters trolled Raiders fans about move to Vegas on that train ride

You may have thought there was something unusual about the video from the Bay Area Rapid Transit train that surfaced after the Chiefs’ 31-30 loss at Oakland on Thursday.
Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was on the train with fellow Oakland native Marshawn Lynch, and there were a few cameras around, which seemed odd.
Turns out, it was all part of a short film.
A video of Peters and Lynch was released Sunday showing them leaving the Oakland Coliseum after the Raiders’ 31-30 win and taking the train. It was released by “Beast Mode Productions” on YouTube (Lynch’s nickname is “Beast Mode,” and this is a relatively new venture for him).
The film shows the two on the train when a vulgar Chiefs chant started, a moment that was widely shared on social media last Friday. But it also includes a few moments of Peters trolling the Raiders fans on the train.
Peters, who still has deep roots in Oakland, was only too happy to remind people that the Raiders will be moving to Las Vegas in 2020. There were boos after he said: “That’s why they’re going to Vegas.”
After a fun interaction with a man from Germany, Peters started to yell “Chiefs!” and that led to the response from Raiders fans.
Peters later said, with a big smile on his face, “Always remember, they’re only going to be here for a certain number of weeks. You all know the worst nightmare of your all life? All you all are gonna have to become Niners fans.”
San Francisco 49ers fans? That’s a low blow.
You can watch the longer video, which is called “The Town Ride,” here. I didn’t embed the video, because it has quite a bit of foul language.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
