Chiefs’ Marcus Peters trolled Raiders fans about move to Vegas on that train ride

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected from Thursday night's 31-30 Oakland victory over the Chiefs, then watched the rest of the game in the stands. After the game, he rode on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train with Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters. Both players are from Oakland.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid: 'We've got to do better, starting with me'

David Beaty explains what went wrong for KU in 21-yard performance

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice?

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected from Thursday night's 31-30 Oakland victory over the Chiefs, then watched the rest of the game in the stands. After the game, he rode on a Bay Area Rapid Transit train with Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters. Both players are from Oakland.

Neil Nakahodo and Jason Boatright

The Kansas City Star (Train footage courtesy of Matthew Gloor / @gloorious24 on Twitter)