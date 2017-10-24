Chiefs tumble in all of the latest NFL power rankings

This was bound to happen after the Chiefs lost consecutive games.
After being a unanimous No. 1 in national NFL power rankings following a 5-0 start, the Chiefs have fallen in these six power rankings. How far did the Chiefs slide? Anywhere from second to seventh depending on what NFL expert you consult.
Here are what people are saying about the Chiefs.
▪ In ESPN’s power rankings, the Chiefs slipped from first to third. “Despite the recent losses, they still have the second-most points per game and third-best point differential,” ESPN wrote. The Patriots and Eagles are ahead of the Chiefs.
▪ Bleacher Report dropped the Chiefs from first to fourth, behind the Eagles, Steelers and Patriots. Chris Simms wrote: “The Chiefs need to find some consistency on offense, they need to start eliminating big plays on defense, and they need to do a better job of disrupting things with their defensive front. Otherwise, Kansas City could be staring down an end to the season similar to last year’s.”
▪ Mark Maske of the Washington Post has the Chiefs ranked seventh. They were fourth last week. “The Chiefs are no longer the Super Bowl favorite in the AFC. They probably never were, realistically, even when their record suggested they might be,” Maske wrote.
▪ The Chiefs dropped one spot to No. 2 in Yahoo Sports’ rankings. Frank Schwab wrote: “It’s hard to ding the Chiefs too much when they lose a game that was as close as last Thursday’s thriller, especially with all the extra chances the Raiders got at the end.” The Eagles are ranked first.
▪ USA Today knocked the Chiefs from third to first and wrote: “Concerning to see K.C. defense surrender 505 yards and two-score lead in fourth quarter.”
▪ The group of 15 people that determine Sports Illustrated’s rankings have the Chiefs at No. 4, behind the Patriots, Steelers and Eagles.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments