Will Ferrell as anchorman Ron Burgundy in the movie “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.”
ESPN’s Adam Schefter has Twitter account hacked by an ‘Anchorman’ fan

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 23, 2017 1:21 PM

See? This is why you should never leave your computer unattended with easy access to your Twitter account.

On Monday afternoon, ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted this: “I love Scotch, scotchy scotch scotch. Here it goes down, down into my belly.”

“Anchorman” fans know that is a line from the movie that was delivered by Will Ferrell, who played Ron Burgundy.

If that seems like an odd thing for Schefter to tweet, well, it was.

It seems that ESPN coworker Trey Wingo was the culprit. Schefter tweeted: “An investigation into the below tweet — not from me — has determined it came from @wingoz, who texted, ‘I can neither confirm nor deny.’ 

This didn’t seem to bother Schefter much as he tweeted a photoshopped picture of his face on Burgundy’s body. Schefter wrote: “A man leaves his computer unattended and unlocked and this is what happens...”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

