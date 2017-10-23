ESPN’s Adam Schefter has Twitter account hacked by an ‘Anchorman’ fan

See? This is why you should never leave your computer unattended with easy access to your Twitter account.
On Monday afternoon, ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted this: “I love Scotch, scotchy scotch scotch. Here it goes down, down into my belly.”
I love Scotch, scotchy scotch scotch. Here it goes down, down into my belly.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2017
“Anchorman” fans know that is a line from the movie that was delivered by Will Ferrell, who played Ron Burgundy.
If that seems like an odd thing for Schefter to tweet, well, it was.
It seems that ESPN coworker Trey Wingo was the culprit. Schefter tweeted: “An investigation into the below tweet — not from me — has determined it came from @wingoz, who texted, ‘I can neither confirm nor deny.’ ”
An investigation into the below tweet - not from me - has determined it came from @wingoz, who texted, “I can neither confirm nor deny.” https://t.co/kEwj0iUB5E— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2017
This didn’t seem to bother Schefter much as he tweeted a photoshopped picture of his face on Burgundy’s body. Schefter wrote: “A man leaves his computer unattended and unlocked and this is what happens...”
A man leaves his computer unattended and unlocked and this is what happens... pic.twitter.com/7NOeTpg1JG— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2017
