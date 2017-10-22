Screenshot of Mizzou Twitter video
Screenshot of Mizzou Twitter video
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Mizzou made a hype video ahead of basketball game against KU

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 22, 2017 12:27 PM

Has there ever been this kind of buildup for an exhibition basketball game? I’d say no.

Then again, there has never been this kind of exhibition basketball game. On Sunday, Missouri and Kansas will play at the Sprint Center to raise funds for those affected by this year’s hurricanes. It’s dubbed the “Showdown for Relief.”

It’ll be their first time the men’s teams will share the court since Mizzou left for the SEC.

On Sunday morning, I heard people talking about the game at church and a pet-food store. While shopping for groceries, I spied quite a few people wearing KU gear, which normally wouldn’t be the case a day after the Jayhawks’ unfortunate football loss at TCU.

So, yeah, there’s a lot of excitement ahead of Sunday’s game.

In fact, Mizzou basketball shared a short hype video on Twitter on Sunday. Take a look:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

    A deer narrowly missed a collision with two cross-country runners during a race near Cochranton, Pa. on September 30, 2017. Video courtesy of Abby Anaya/Twitter.

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House
Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

View More Video