Mizzou made a hype video ahead of basketball game against KU

Has there ever been this kind of buildup for an exhibition basketball game? I’d say no.
Then again, there has never been this kind of exhibition basketball game. On Sunday, Missouri and Kansas will play at the Sprint Center to raise funds for those affected by this year’s hurricanes. It’s dubbed the “Showdown for Relief.”
It’ll be their first time the men’s teams will share the court since Mizzou left for the SEC.
On Sunday morning, I heard people talking about the game at church and a pet-food store. While shopping for groceries, I spied quite a few people wearing KU gear, which normally wouldn’t be the case a day after the Jayhawks’ unfortunate football loss at TCU.
So, yeah, there’s a lot of excitement ahead of Sunday’s game.
In fact, Mizzou basketball shared a short hype video on Twitter on Sunday. Take a look:
