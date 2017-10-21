ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla has great sports weekend planned in and around KC

Hey, is there anything going on this weekend?
Even though the Chiefs don’t play Sunday, this is a jam-packed weekend of sports that area fans should love. There are the weekend races at Kansas Speedway, and the Missouri football team is at home on Saturday.
Also, the Kansas State men’s basketball team is playing host to Missouri State in a charity game on Saturday, and the Wildcats football team faces No. 9 Oklahoma in Manhattan.
Oh, and the Missouri and Kansas men’s basketball teams will meet Sunday in the “Showdown for Relief” charity game at the Sprint Center.
ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla will be working as part of the pay-per view coverage of the Jayhawks-Tigers game. But he also plans to take in some of the other fun.
This is what Fraschilla tweeted: “Great weekend: K-State vs. Missouri State hoops, a little K-State vs. OU football then KC for KU-Mizzou Sunday. Jack Stack Sunday night?”
Sounds like Fraschilla is going to have a great time.
However, you might be able to guess how that tweet generated a lively conversation. And it had nothing to do with sports.
Yep, it was Fraschilla’s choice of barbecue. Here is a sample of what people were saying:
@Q39KC is the new BBQ in KC now. you won't regret it— Lexi Campbell (@LexiCampbell312) October 21, 2017
Easy now.. Jack Stack has the best sides in all of KC, but best BBQ is still Joe’s. Char Bar has the best sauce though.— Chris Shively (@therealshively) October 21, 2017
Or Gates BBQ— Rams Pops (@RamsPops) October 21, 2017
Arthur Bryant’s at The Legends near the Speedway. Sample race fever and great original old town KC BBQ!— bkParallax (@bkparallax) October 21, 2017
