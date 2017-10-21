Portrait of Fran Fraschilla
Portrait of Fran Fraschilla Joe Faraoni ESPN images
Portrait of Fran Fraschilla Joe Faraoni ESPN images
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla has great sports weekend planned in and around KC

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 21, 2017 12:49 PM

Hey, is there anything going on this weekend?

Even though the Chiefs don’t play Sunday, this is a jam-packed weekend of sports that area fans should love. There are the weekend races at Kansas Speedway, and the Missouri football team is at home on Saturday.

Also, the Kansas State men’s basketball team is playing host to Missouri State in a charity game on Saturday, and the Wildcats football team faces No. 9 Oklahoma in Manhattan.

Oh, and the Missouri and Kansas men’s basketball teams will meet Sunday in the “Showdown for Relief” charity game at the Sprint Center.

ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla will be working as part of the pay-per view coverage of the Jayhawks-Tigers game. But he also plans to take in some of the other fun.

This is what Fraschilla tweeted: “Great weekend: K-State vs. Missouri State hoops, a little K-State vs. OU football then KC for KU-Mizzou Sunday. Jack Stack Sunday night?”

Sounds like Fraschilla is going to have a great time.

However, you might be able to guess how that tweet generated a lively conversation. And it had nothing to do with sports.

Yep, it was Fraschilla’s choice of barbecue. Here is a sample of what people were saying:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

    A deer narrowly missed a collision with two cross-country runners during a race near Cochranton, Pa. on September 30, 2017. Video courtesy of Abby Anaya/Twitter.

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House
Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

View More Video