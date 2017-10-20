Screenshot of UMKC basketball tweet
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

UMKC’s new basketball court features the Kansas City skyline

By Pete Grathoff

October 20, 2017 11:29 AM

The UMKC men’s basketball team opens the regular season in three weeks, but the Roos have an exhibition home game on Nov. 3.

So that will be UMKC’s first game on its newly-designed court. The architectural design firm Populous, which is known for its work on sports venues, made a sweet design for the court at Municipal Auditorium.

Brian Morris, the Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Ops for UMKC, shared photos of the court in a pair of tweets:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

