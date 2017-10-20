UMKC’s new basketball court features the Kansas City skyline

The UMKC men’s basketball team opens the regular season in three weeks, but the Roos have an exhibition home game on Nov. 3.
So that will be UMKC’s first game on its newly-designed court. The architectural design firm Populous, which is known for its work on sports venues, made a sweet design for the court at Municipal Auditorium.
Brian Morris, the Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Ops for UMKC, shared photos of the court in a pair of tweets:
Thanks @Populous for the awesome Kansas City skyline design on the new court at Municipal! @UMKCathletics @UMKCmbb pic.twitter.com/94kvXxFopD— Brian Morris (@BrianMorrisUMKC) October 20, 2017
Detailed Kansas City skyline looks amazing on the new @UMKCmbb court. Get your tickets today at 844-UMKC-FAN. pic.twitter.com/WEB4r9wcym— Brian Morris (@BrianMorrisUMKC) October 20, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments