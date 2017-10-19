There was agreement that this was not a penalty.
National NFL observers baffled by penalty called on Chiefs’ Eric Murray

By Pete Grathoff

October 19, 2017 8:59 PM

The Chiefs defense made a big play in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ game in Oakland.

Allen Bailey sacked Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and Bailey knocked the ball free. Justin Houston recovered at the Oakland 16-yard line, and the Chiefs seemed set up for a score.

One problem: the Chiefs’ Eric Murray called for illegal contact.

Problem is, there really wasn’t a penalty, at least not by the wording of the, you know, rulebook. Murray made contact within 5 yards on the line of scrimmage.

Here is the play:

National observers were baffled by the call.

Pete Grathoff: @pgrathoff

