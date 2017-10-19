Chiefs’ tweet questioned why pass interference wasn’t called on this Raiders TD

Hmmm.
The Raiders scored the first touchdown of Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs on a flea flicker as Oakland quarterback Derek Carr connected on a 38-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the opening quarter.
Thing is, it seemed that Cooper may have given Terrance Mitchell a shove in the back. Take a look at the play:
FLEA FLICKER! @derekcarrqb ➡️ @AmariCooper9 for the @RAIDERS TD! #KCvsOAK #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/8DK891Fe17— NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2017
Here is a closer look from Twitter user Clay Wendler:
IF THIS ISN'T OFFENSIVE PASS INTERFERENCE, WHAT IS? #CHIEFS pic.twitter.com/gXkvMrWdbO— Clay Wendler (@ClayWendler) October 20, 2017
An official threw a flag. Chiefs and their fans expected pass interference would be called. However, the officials picked up the flag.
That led the Chiefs to tweet just one word: “Sus.”
Sus— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 20, 2017
For the uninitiated, that means they thought that was shady.
