Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper caught a touchdown pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Terrance Mitchell during Thursday’s game. Marcio Jose Sanchez The Associated Press
For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ tweet questioned why pass interference wasn’t called on this Raiders TD

By Pete Grathoff

October 19, 2017 8:01 PM

Hmmm.

The Raiders scored the first touchdown of Thursday night’s game against the Chiefs on a flea flicker as Oakland quarterback Derek Carr connected on a 38-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the opening quarter.

Thing is, it seemed that Cooper may have given Terrance Mitchell a shove in the back. Take a look at the play:

Here is a closer look from Twitter user Clay Wendler:

An official threw a flag. Chiefs and their fans expected pass interference would be called. However, the officials picked up the flag.

That led the Chiefs to tweet just one word: “Sus.”

For the uninitiated, that means they thought that was shady.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330

