Kansas City Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris picked up a first down before Oakland Raiders strong safety Karl Joseph tackled him down in the fourth quarter of a game last year. JOHN SLEEZER jsleezer@kcstar.com
For Pete's Sake

Here are the Color Rush uniforms for Chiefs-Raiders game

By Pete Grathoff

October 19, 2017 8:47 AM

Excluding the season opener, when teams play on “Thursday Night Football,” they wear Color Rush uniforms.

That is, each team will wear one predominant color for their jerseys and pants.

That means with the Chiefs taking on the Raiders on Thursday night at the Oakland Coliseum, both teams will be wearing their Color Rush uniforms.

The Raiders tweeted this on Thursday morning, and they will be in all white:

The Chiefs will be in red:

If this looks familiar, it is.

Last year’s Chiefs-Raiders game at Arrowhead Stadium was on a Thursday night, and Kansas City also wore all red (and the Raiders wore all white, too). That’s why last year’s tweet of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in red applies for this Thursday night game in Oakland.

You can see the NFL’s website with the 2017 Color Rush uniforms here. Don’t want to click that link? Here is the photo (also from a 2016 tweet):

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

