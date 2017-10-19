Here are the Color Rush uniforms for Chiefs-Raiders game

Excluding the season opener, when teams play on “Thursday Night Football,” they wear Color Rush uniforms.
That is, each team will wear one predominant color for their jerseys and pants.
That means with the Chiefs taking on the Raiders on Thursday night at the Oakland Coliseum, both teams will be wearing their Color Rush uniforms.
The Raiders tweeted this on Thursday morning, and they will be in all white:
Thursday night, #ColorRush returns. pic.twitter.com/rSq9TvhbnB— OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) October 17, 2017
The Chiefs will be in red:
Chiefs color rush uni's about to look dope as heck. pic.twitter.com/ZuLmAdmX1s— Karm Hnt (@NflDraft_KC) December 5, 2016
If this looks familiar, it is.
Last year’s Chiefs-Raiders game at Arrowhead Stadium was on a Thursday night, and Kansas City also wore all red (and the Raiders wore all white, too). That’s why last year’s tweet of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in red applies for this Thursday night game in Oakland.
You can see the NFL’s website with the 2017 Color Rush uniforms here. Don’t want to click that link? Here is the photo (also from a 2016 tweet):
It’s going to be COLD when the @Chiefs bring the HEAT for #TNF #OAKvsKC tonight sporting those awesome #colorrush uniforms! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/98QDD5mdPv— MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) December 8, 2016
