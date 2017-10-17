Chiefs drop out of No. 1 spot in just one NFL power rankings list

The Chiefs’ loss Sunday to Pittsburgh at Arrowhead Stadium didn’t hurt their standing with experts around the nation.
The latest power rankings have been released, and the Chiefs are still rated first in all but one list. Granted, a week ago they were No. 1 in all of the power rankings, but eight out of nine is not bad.
Here are those new power rankings from nine national organizations and their thoughts on the unbeaten Chiefs:
▪ The Chiefs dropped to fourth in the Washington Post’s power rankings, and the top two teams (the Eagles and Patriots) both lost to the Chiefs this season. Go figure. Mark Maske wrote: “QB Alex Smith was not exactly bad against the Steelers. But he was not as sharp as he’s been virtually all season, either.”
▪ Chris Simms of Bleacher Report kept the Chiefs at No. 1. He wrote: “It’s hard to knock the Chiefs too much for finally losing a game. They still had a shot to win it in the end, and had a pass to Antonio Brown not bounced off two defenders and still ended up in his hands, the end of the game could well have unfolded differently. The Chiefs are still the best team in football.”
▪ The Chiefs are ranked first by USA Today, which wrote: “Will be interesting to see if they try to steer clear of Pittsburgh postseason matchup.” It’s worth noting other teams in the Top 10: the Eagles (No. 2), Steelers (No. 3), Patriots (No. 5) and Washington (No. 7). The Chiefs have played all of those teams.”
▪ Pro Football Talk has the Chiefs atop its rankings again. Mike Florio wrote: “They lost but they’re still No. 1? Welcome to 2017, when it’s impossible to figure out who really is/isn’t the ‘best’ team in football.”
▪ ESPN kept the Chiefs ranked No. 1. John McTigue wrote: “The undefeated season is over, and if the Chiefs want to bounce back from a 13-point effort against the Steelers, they’ll have to do it on the road.”
▪ The Chiefs didn’t drop from the top spot in the NFL.com rankings. “The Chiefs finally fall in the standings, but not in the Power Rankings. Kansas City was bound to lose at some point. Without the off-the-helmet-right-into-Antonio Brown’s-hands 51-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs probably would have emerged victorious,” wrote Elliot Harrison.
▪ The Sporting News kept the Chiefs ranked first. “Alex Smith was bound to cool off a little with some injuries to his skill players against a good defense, which is exactly what happened against the Steelers,” Vinnie Iyer wrote.
▪ The Chiefs maintained the top spot in Yahoo Sports’ power rankings. Frank Schwab wrote: “The Chiefs have a fine set of quality wins (at New England, vs. Philadelphia, at LA Chargers, vs. Washington, at Houston). The loss against Pittsburgh wasn’t a bad one.”
▪ Using a group of 17 people to determine its rankings, Sports Illustrated had the Chiefs in the top spot again.
