Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson couldn’t grab this pass with a minute left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Worried about the Chiefs after Sunday’s loss? Deion Sanders says they’ll be fine

By Pete Grathoff

October 17, 2017 10:03 AM

So the dream of a perfect season has ended for the Chiefs, and there is angst among fans.

The Chiefs’ offense looked dreadful for 2 1/2 quarters in a 19-13 loss to the Steelers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. It was the third straight time that Pittsburgh has beaten the Chiefs, and the sixth time in seven meetings since the 2011 season.

Fans were worried about the offense’s struggles early in the game and the Steelers’ ability to run seemingly at will.

Could this signal the start of a bad stretch?

Pro Football Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson and Deion Sanders were on the NFL Network on Monday and both expect the Chiefs will bounce back.

“I still think Kansas City is the best team in the AFC,” Sanders said. “We didn’t expect KC, you didn’t expect KC to go undefeated, so why are you tripping? I man, you’ve got to give them a pass on this. Sometimes, it’s not the players on the field, right? Sometimes somebody over there with the Steelers may just have Andy Reid’s blueprint.”

Tomlinson said: “I’m not worried about the Chiefs at all. I think this is a bad matchup for them is all. ... It’s just a matchup problem to me. I’m not really worried about Kansas City. I think they’ll be fine in the end.”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330

