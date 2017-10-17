Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce encouraged the crowd to cheer during a 21-13 win over the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium last year.
A reminder: Raiders’ Marquette King has ‘something special’ planned for Travis Kelce

By Pete Grathoff

October 17, 2017 8:28 AM

This may have escaped your notice — and no one could blame you if it did — but Raiders punter Marquette King broke out a new dance during Oakland’s 17-16 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

King did a version of former Charger Shawne Merriman’s sack dance following a punt. It’s not the first dance that King has done on the field, and it likely won’t be the last.

In fact, there might be a special one coming Thursday when the Raiders play host to the Chiefs. You might remember that during last December’s Chiefs-Raiders game on a Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce mocked King with a dance (seriously).

The next day, King took a shot at Kelce and his reality dating show. However, the two seemed to bury the hatchet at the Pro Bowl:

Still, King made a point of saying he didn’t forget Kelce’s dance last year in an Instagram post before training camp opened.

Has King had Oct. 19 circled on his calendar? Perhaps. He posted a photo of the two from last season’s game and wrote: “O I didn’t forget I got something special planned 4 u.”

 

O I didn't forget I got something special planned 4 u ...

A post shared by Marquette King (@marquetteking) on

My guess: King will do Kelce’s “Feliz Navidad” dance, which he broke out after a long touchdown against Denver last year.

Pete Grathoff

