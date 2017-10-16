NBC sportscaster Al Michaels.
Announcers Al Michaels, Dick Stockton each had a dreadful moment on Sunday

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 16, 2017 8:14 AM

Even NBC announcer Al Michaels had to admit that this wasn’t a great idea — and he said it.

Michaels was calling Sunday night’s Broncos-Giants game in Denver when he decided to crack a joke about Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie producer who has been accused of sexual harassment and assault.

“Let’s face it, the Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein and they are up by 14 points,” Michaels joked.

That happened in the third quarter, and it didn’t take long for Michaels to apologize. After a commercial break early in the fourth quarter, Michaels said he was sorry for being so flip about the remark:

Fox announcer Dick Stockton also had a goof during the Jaguars-Rams game, when he inadvertently channeled Ron Burgundy. Will Ferrell played Burgundy in the movie “Anchorman,” and he had a habit of saying anything that was on a prompter.

Stockton did that very thing during Sunday’s broadcast.

Yep, Stockton said: “Look on graphic for the final two bullet points.”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

