Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith threw a 37-yard pass to running back Kareem Hunt on the final play of the third quarter on Sunday.
For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ Alex Smith lashed out at Steelers defender after late hit

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 15, 2017 8:01 PM

The Chiefs’ furious late rally came up short in a 19-13 loss to the Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

However, the Chiefs showed some fire late in the game, particularly quarterback Alex Smith on the final play of the third quarter. After throwing a 37-yard pass to Kareem Hunt, Smith was hit low by Pittsburgh’s Mike Mitchell.

Smith make sure to let Mitchell know he was not happy about the play.

Here is the confrontation, which Twitter user NFL Update shared:

This is another look at the play and it’s possible that Mitchell also grabbed Smith’s facemask (Twitter user Mike Tunison shared the video):

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done' 1:27

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown 0:49

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

  • Chiefs' Alex Smith says Chiefs couldn't get anything going early

    Kansas City Chiefs Alex Smith on the team’s 19-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done' 1:27

Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done'

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown 0:49

Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

