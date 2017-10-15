Chiefs’ Alex Smith lashed out at Steelers defender after late hit

The Chiefs’ furious late rally came up short in a 19-13 loss to the Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.
However, the Chiefs showed some fire late in the game, particularly quarterback Alex Smith on the final play of the third quarter. After throwing a 37-yard pass to Kareem Hunt, Smith was hit low by Pittsburgh’s Mike Mitchell.
Smith make sure to let Mitchell know he was not happy about the play.
Here is the confrontation, which Twitter user NFL Update shared:
Mike Mitchell went low at Alex Smith and Smith was not happy about it. pic.twitter.com/XivvcAIvlt— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 15, 2017
This is another look at the play and it’s possible that Mitchell also grabbed Smith’s facemask (Twitter user Mike Tunison shared the video):
Mike Mitchell grabs Alex Smith's facemask and hits him extremely late on the same dropback pic.twitter.com/8NtRCYFsEc— Mike Tunison (@xmasape) October 15, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments