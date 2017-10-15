Chiefs’ Alex Smith lashed out at Steelers defender after late hit

1:27 Chiefs' Marcus Peters: 'We didn't get it done' Pause

0:49 Demetrius Harris thought he had a touchdown

2:43 How did Africa and Oceania influence Picasso? The Nelson-Atkins will show you

3:02 Firefighters rescue apartment residents, animals in video

1:59 Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire

0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

2:33 Chiefs Andy Reid: Things happen in this league and that’s why teams dont go undefeated very often

2:13 Rosie McIntyre in 'dream world' after son is finally freed

1:19 Jackson County's change in assessing Country Club Plaza shorts KC schools