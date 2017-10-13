Trash talking between KU, Mizzou fans has started

1:30 Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood Pause

3:01 Bill Self's comments on KU-Mizzou exhibition game at Sprint Center

1:11 A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

0:45 Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters?

2:00 KU players looking forward to fundraising exhibition game against Mizzou

0:48 Military jets' flyover interrupts Andy Reid's Chiefs address

4:55 'The Outhouse The Film 1985-1997,' about a fabled punk house outside Lawrence

1:20 Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

0:45 Supporters rally for justice for Lamonte McIntyre