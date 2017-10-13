Trash talking between KU, Mizzou fans has started

It’s only going to get more intense over the next nine days.
With Friday’s official announcement of the exhibition men’s basketball game between Kansas and Missouri on Oct. 22 at the Sprint Center, fans of the schools have started trash talking. Actually, it began Thursday when news broke that the schools were talking about playing the game.
Naturally, the number of comments picked up Friday. Here is a sample of what fans are saying:
Can’t wait for Mizzou to beat the hell out of kansas.— Joey Kenney (@Jkiggity) October 13, 2017
@ all these mizzou fans that think Mizzou is going to beat KU at basketball good one— Zack Braun (@Braunchitis42) October 13, 2017
For all you youngins that plan on tweeting about Mizzou-kansas exibition, the k isn't capitalized. You're welcome. Also, this is a foul pic.twitter.com/XT3kVgUd0X— Larry Thornton (@Larry_Thornton) October 13, 2017
It's funny how mizzou fans are cheering for Michael Porter, instead of mizzou, to beat Kansas. Then again, it makes sense. I keep hearing about how good their football team is this year, it would make sense not to know who else played on their basketball "team"— Josh Becker (@beckerj316) October 13, 2017
I never thought I’d see a Mizzou-kansas game during my college career. I love this rivalry, and I will always hate kansas. #MIZ #FightTiger https://t.co/as5wQmyTE3— Caroline Dade (@CarolineDade) October 13, 2017
This will be epic embarrassment for Mizzou. #RockChalk https://t.co/Jq8YduPUyv— Derek (@dharberts) October 13, 2017
Mizzou gotta whoop kU's ass next week. You know, for charity.— Ham4Bey (@K_Wash39) October 13, 2017
MU thinking they got a chance. that's so cute. #ROCKCHALK— CARTER (@its_just_carter) October 13, 2017
Mizzou is gonna end homecoming weekend beating ku. How lovely!— Nayhoo (@PorschaPocket) October 13, 2017
So KU gets to throttle Mizzou in hoops again after all, and it’s for a good cause. #RockChalk #KUBBall— el Duderiino (@jharsh81) October 13, 2017
Excited to see the #BorderWar back! If only the kansas Chickens would man up and come play #Mizzou in every sport each year. https://t.co/bv8YYT93kf— Ryan Dell (@RyanDell93) October 13, 2017
Wont even be a close game! KU by 40— Adam Neelly (@AdamNeelly) October 13, 2017
Y’all think this squad stands a chance against #MIZ.. that’s laughable. https://t.co/gZgggSfz1q— Bryan Fregeau (@BAMFregeau4) October 13, 2017
KU - MU & one more loss for the Tigers https://t.co/pPOTg0oA16— Dan Gelston (@APgelston) October 13, 2017
Beat the living daylights out of those chicken-hawks before they get the death penalty! #MIZ #BeatkU https://t.co/8biWNccBV4— A.J. Hohmann (@AJHohmann) October 13, 2017
#Mizzou with same # of Final 4's as other #kubball exhibition opponents. Lots in common with Washburn, Pitt St and Ft Hays. https://t.co/jJ1PVDc2XM— Chris (@bballkansas) October 13, 2017
