Missouri guard Anthony Peeler watched Kansas forward Mark Randall hit the floor during a game in 1990.
Missouri guard Anthony Peeler watched Kansas forward Mark Randall hit the floor during a game in 1990. Cliff Schiappa The Associated Press
Missouri guard Anthony Peeler watched Kansas forward Mark Randall hit the floor during a game in 1990. Cliff Schiappa The Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Trash talking between KU, Mizzou fans has started

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 13, 2017 4:46 PM

It’s only going to get more intense over the next nine days.

With Friday’s official announcement of the exhibition men’s basketball game between Kansas and Missouri on Oct. 22 at the Sprint Center, fans of the schools have started trash talking. Actually, it began Thursday when news broke that the schools were talking about playing the game.

Naturally, the number of comments picked up Friday. Here is a sample of what fans are saying:

More Videos

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

Pause
Bill Self's comments on KU-Mizzou exhibition game at Sprint Center 3:01

Bill Self's comments on KU-Mizzou exhibition game at Sprint Center

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood 1:11

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 0:45

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters?

KU players looking forward to fundraising exhibition game against Mizzou 2:00

KU players looking forward to fundraising exhibition game against Mizzou

Military jets' flyover interrupts Andy Reid's Chiefs address 0:48

Military jets' flyover interrupts Andy Reid's Chiefs address

'The Outhouse The Film 1985-1997,' about a fabled punk house outside Lawrence 4:55

'The Outhouse The Film 1985-1997,' about a fabled punk house outside Lawrence

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 1:20

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

Supporters rally for justice for Lamonte McIntyre 0:45

Supporters rally for justice for Lamonte McIntyre

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 1:02

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses

  • A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

    The Kansas and Missouri men's basketball teams have not played each other since 2012, Mizzou's last season in the Big 12 before leaving for the Southeastern Conference. Here's a look back at the two Border War games that season in photos.

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

The Kansas and Missouri men's basketball teams have not played each other since 2012, Mizzou's last season in the Big 12 before leaving for the Southeastern Conference. Here's a look back at the two Border War games that season in photos.

Monty Davis, Rich Sugg, and David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

Pause
Bill Self's comments on KU-Mizzou exhibition game at Sprint Center 3:01

Bill Self's comments on KU-Mizzou exhibition game at Sprint Center

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood 1:11

A look back to 2012: The last time KU and Mizzou met on the hardwood

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 0:45

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters?

KU players looking forward to fundraising exhibition game against Mizzou 2:00

KU players looking forward to fundraising exhibition game against Mizzou

Military jets' flyover interrupts Andy Reid's Chiefs address 0:48

Military jets' flyover interrupts Andy Reid's Chiefs address

'The Outhouse The Film 1985-1997,' about a fabled punk house outside Lawrence 4:55

'The Outhouse The Film 1985-1997,' about a fabled punk house outside Lawrence

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn 1:20

Reliving the 1994 fatal shooting of Donald Ewing and Doniel Quinn

Supporters rally for justice for Lamonte McIntyre 0:45

Supporters rally for justice for Lamonte McIntyre

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 1:02

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses

  • Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

    A deer narrowly missed a collision with two cross-country runners during a race near Cochranton, Pa. on September 30, 2017. Video courtesy of Abby Anaya/Twitter.

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

View More Video