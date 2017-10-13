Steelers linebacker says Chiefs are almost like a division rival

NFL teams are notorious for being secretive, but for the Chiefs and Steelers there isn’t much that they don’t know about each other.
At least that’s how the Steelers see things as they prepare for Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium. It will be the seventh meeting between the teams in the last seven years.
“They’re almost like a division rival for us because we play them so much, you know what I’m saying,” Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier told Jacob Klinger of Pennlive.com.
The Chiefs played Pittsburgh twice last season. The Steelers won at home 43-14 on Oct. 2. Pittsburgh also won a divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium 18-16.
Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 22-11, and it has a 5-1 record against the Chiefs since 2011.
While the Chiefs’ offense has a new weapon in rookie running back Kareem Hunt, Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats told Klinger that Pittsburgh should be ready based on past games. Of course, Moats said, the Chiefs also will know what to expect from the Steelers.
“With us playing the Chiefs so frequently we know what they like to do, their tendencies in certain situations and they can say the same about us,” Moats said. “Whenever teams operate like that you have to operate with a lot more detail.”
Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell said that a win at Arrowhead Stadium might be a good way to turn things around for Pittsburgh, which has a 3-2 record and is coming off a loss.
“This would be a great game to kind of show people what we’re about,” Bell said. “Obviously, we know we have a tough opponent, those guys are red-hot right now. We go down there to their place, we play well, we come out with a ‘W,’ that’s a great win for us and kind of get the ball rolling.”
You can see more of what Bell said here:
Le'Veon Bell is looking forward to the next opportunity. pic.twitter.com/XepaV5Fs0Y— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 12, 2017
