Chicago Cubs closer Wade Davis reacts after the final out as the Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 9-8.
Chicago Cubs closer Wade Davis reacts after the final out as the Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 9-8. Alex Brandon The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs closer Wade Davis reacts after the final out as the Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 9-8. Alex Brandon The Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Cubs sing Wade Davis’ praises after NLDS win: ‘He’s our MVP this year’

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 13, 2017 8:29 AM

Here is a stat that likely will make Royals fans wince.

However, it speaks to the amazing performance by Cubs closer Wade Davis in Chicago’s 9-8 win over Washington in Game 5 of the National League Division Series on Thursday night.

Since 1973, just two pitchers have recorded seven or more outs to get a save in a winner-take-all playoff game:

Davis on Thursday and Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner in Game 7 of the 2014 World Series.

“What he pulled out at the end of the game for us was second to none for a closer,” Cubs left fielder (and former Royal) Ben Zobrist said after Game 5. “He’s just got a big heart, a big guy, he comes up big in the clutch.”

Davis came on with two runners on and two outs in the seventh inning and struck out Ryan Zimmerman to protect a 9-7 lead. The Nationals got a run in the eighth against Davis, but he retired Washington in order in the ninth inning, including strikeouts of Jayson Werth and Bryce Harper to end the game and the series.

The Cubs acquired Davis from the Royals last winter for outfielder Jorge Soler, and he had 32 saves this season. Davis’ contributions were known throughout the Cubs organization.

“Wade Davis, he’s our MVP this year,” Cubs owner Tom Ricketts told reporters. “Without him, I don’t know where we are. And that wasn’t just tonight. It was all season.”

Davis also earned the eternal respect of his teammates.

Cubs left-hander Jon Lester told reporters he “blacked out,” and could only watch the final three outs on Thursday. He admitted he can’t watch postseason games from the dugout because of nerves, but took in the ninth inning.

There is one thing Lester does know about Davis, and he told Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times: “That’s a bad mother(expletive). That’s a bad sumbitch.”

I think Jules Winnfield should just give his wallet to Davis.

It wasn’t just the Cubs who were amazed by Davis on Thursday. Former teammate Kelvin Herrera tweeted: “Wow. 7-out save for Wade (flame emoji)”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Related stories from The Kansas City Star

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison? 1:43

Could Lamonte McIntyre be freed after 23 years in prison?

Pause
Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on 1:39

Northern California scorched as wildfires rage on

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:30

Aerial footage: Devastation from the California wildfires in one Santa Rosa neighborhood

Watch Wisconsin QB commit Graham Mertz's high school highlights 1:36

Watch Wisconsin QB commit Graham Mertz's high school highlights

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson on facing Big Ben again 2:01

Chiefs' Derrick Johnson on facing Big Ben again

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses 1:02

Police looking for man suspected of burglarizing several KC businesses

Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid has his walk back through KU campus 0:40

Former Jayhawk Joel Embiid has his walk back through KU campus

Gov. Greitens tackles rock climbing in KC 1:45

Gov. Greitens tackles rock climbing in KC

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch 0:49

The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch

Royals show their emotions after final game of the season 4:01

Royals show their emotions after final game of the season

  • Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

    A deer narrowly missed a collision with two cross-country runners during a race near Cochranton, Pa. on September 30, 2017. Video courtesy of Abby Anaya/Twitter.

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

View More Video