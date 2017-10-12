Kareem Hunt will help Chiefs go deep in playoffs, says NFL Network host

The Chiefs still have 11 regular-season games to play, but admit it, you’ve looked ahead to the playoffs, right?
It’s hard not to when the Chiefs are the NFL’s only unbeaten team at 5-0.
Kay Adams of “Good Morning Football” has peered into the future. That show is on the NFL Network, and there was a discussion on Wednesday among the four co-hosts about what they had learned from Week 5 in the NFL.
Adams believes Hunt will help the Chiefs go deep in the playoffs this winter.
“There is a lot to like about Kareem Hunt, right?” Adams said. “We talk about his pass protection, his receiving ability, we talk about it all the time, (but) what is really special and what stands out about him to me, is his ability to close out games for this football team.”
Adams then shared that Hunt has 586 yards, five touchdowns and a 7.6 yards per carry average in the second half of games this season. The first-half numbers: 189 yards, 4.2 ypc and one touchdown.
Hunt’s ability to step up in the second half is a “game-changer,” Adams said, and will help the Chiefs when the postseason begins.
“This is something, and this no disrespect to Jamaal Charles, this is something this team hasn’t seen before in the Andy Reid era,” Adams said. “This is why I think they are actually built to go very deep in the playoffs.”
You can watch the conversation here:
What did @heykayadams learn in Week 5? @Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt is a closer #WhatWeLearned pic.twitter.com/ui48BGPqGu— GMFB (@gmfb) October 12, 2017
