Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was pressured by Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray during a game last year.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was pressured by Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray during a game last year. Joe Mahoney The Associated Press
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was pressured by Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray during a game last year. Joe Mahoney The Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Broncos’ Shane Ray on sharing house with a cousin: ‘living with a Chiefs fan is awful’

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 11, 2017 12:07 PM

Denver Broncos linebacker Shane Ray has Oct. 30 circled on his calendar.

Ray, the Bishop Miege graduate who played at Missouri, has been out since training camp when he suffered a torn ligament in his left wrist. But he is scheduled to return for the Broncos’ game on Oct. 30.

It just so happens that is a “Monday Night Football” game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Ray obviously is eager to help the 3-1 Broncos try and catch the 5-0 Chiefs in the standings, but he knows a win would help his home life as well.

Ray told BSNDenver.com that he lives with a cousin, who is from Kansas City.

“He die-hard hates the Broncos,” Ray told BSNDenver. “He doesn’t care that I’m on the team and I’m his cousin. He literally wears Chiefs jerseys to the Broncos games. That’s my cousin.”

While the Chiefs are the defending AFC West champions and have the upper hand in the standings now, Ray apparently doesn’t hesitate to talk smack with his cousin.

More Videos

Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires 0:20

Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires

Pause
Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 3:39

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision

A quick look at some KC music venues 3:12

A quick look at some KC music venues

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 1:51

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four

Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem 1:25

Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment 2:52

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 0:45

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters?

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

QB Drew Lock: Mizzou can still reach full potential 0:38

QB Drew Lock: Mizzou can still reach full potential

  • Shane Ray talks Chiefs and Broncos' rivalry

    Shane Ray talks about the rivalry between the Chiefs and the Broncos and how special it is for him to play in Arrowhead Stadium. He also discusses how excited he is to be teammates with Jamaal Charles.

Shane Ray talks Chiefs and Broncos' rivalry

Shane Ray talks about the rivalry between the Chiefs and the Broncos and how special it is for him to play in Arrowhead Stadium. He also discusses how excited he is to be teammates with Jamaal Charles.

Alec McChesney The Kansas City Star

“I know their history,” Ray said ominously in that interview.

Since the Chiefs won Super Bowl IV, the Broncos have been to eight Super Bowls, winning three times. Ray was on the Super Bowl 50 championship team.

As for the Chiefs’ playoff history, well, there have been some tough losses through the years.

“Look, as much excitement as you have from them doing what they’re doing,” Ray has told his cousin, “they’re the Chiefs.”

Ouch.

Ray caught grief from Broncos fans last year after he got a Kansas City-themed tattoo on his back that includes the Chiefs logo. In June, he was in Kansas City for a football camp, and his mother helped out there. Ray admits he even dreamed of calling Arrowhead Stadium his home field.

More Videos

Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires 0:20

Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires

Pause
Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 3:39

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision

A quick look at some KC music venues 3:12

A quick look at some KC music venues

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 1:51

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four

Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem 1:25

Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment 2:52

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 0:45

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters?

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

QB Drew Lock: Mizzou can still reach full potential 0:38

QB Drew Lock: Mizzou can still reach full potential

  • Former MU star Shane Ray brings youth football camp to KC

    Shane Ray of the Denver Broncos returns home to Bishop Miege High School for the first annual Rays Awareness Foundation Youth Football Camp. Alec McChesney/amcchesney@kcstar.com

Former MU star Shane Ray brings youth football camp to KC

Shane Ray of the Denver Broncos returns home to Bishop Miege High School for the first annual Rays Awareness Foundation Youth Football Camp. Alec McChesney/amcchesney@kcstar.com

Alec McChesney The Kansas City Star

That’s why Ray told BSNDenver he knows that he won’t change his cousin’s allegiance. Still, Ray admits that “living with a Chiefs fan is awful.”

“I respect it because that’s where we’re from, everybody is like that, everybody is Chiefs fans, but I play for the Broncos, this is my team, this team is my opportunity to do a lot of things,” Ray said in the interview. “It’s just funny, man, having to deal with that.”

As for the Chiefs-Broncos game on Oct. 30, Ray is fired up to return to the field and do some damage to Kansas City’s chances in the division. This is what he told reporters in Denver earlier this week:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires 0:20

Sky glows orange at Disneyland from California wildfires

Pause
Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 3:39

Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision

A quick look at some KC music venues 3:12

A quick look at some KC music venues

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four 1:51

Family heartbroken over shooting death of father of four

Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem 1:25

Chiefs owner thinks the right thing to do is stand for the national anthem

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 3:29

Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment 2:52

Harvey Weinstein accused of 30 years of sexual harassment

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters? 0:45

Can you believe what Amazon wants for its second headquarters?

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

QB Drew Lock: Mizzou can still reach full potential 0:38

QB Drew Lock: Mizzou can still reach full potential

  • Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

    A deer narrowly missed a collision with two cross-country runners during a race near Cochranton, Pa. on September 30, 2017. Video courtesy of Abby Anaya/Twitter.

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

View More Video