    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the slew of injuries suffered by the team in Sunday night's win over Houston. Tight end Travis Kelce left with a concussion and wide receiver Chris Conley appeared to have a ruptured Achilles.

For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Chiefs are ‘built to win now and in the postseason’: What experts are saying about KC

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 10, 2017 11:02 AM

It’s never too early to look ahead, so here’s an interesting note about the Chiefs’ 5-0 start:

Every other team in the AFC, other than the Broncos (who had a bye last Sunday), has two losses. If the Chiefs can win a second straight AFC West title, they have some wiggle room in the race for the top seed in conference.

Of course, I realize there is a lot of season left, but a fast start is better than the alternative (just ask the Chargers).

That was a prelude to this: a look at what people are saying about the Chiefs across the nation. Specifically, here are the power rankings from nine national organizations and their thoughts on the unbeaten Chiefs:

▪ The power rankings from ESPN include the chances each team makes the playoffs. The Chiefs are No. 1 in the rankings and have a 99.4 percent chance of getting to the postseason. This is part of the comment: “No team is ever a lock to make the playoffs after five games, but the Chiefs are pretty close right now.”

▪ The Chiefs are in the top spot in Yahoo Sports’ rankings. “If the Chiefs beat the Steelers at home this week, they’ll be 6-0 with wins (and the tiebreaker) against the Patriots, Texans and Steelers,” noted Frank Schwab.

▪ In putting the Chiefs at No. 1, the Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer wrote: “Alex Smith wants to remind us, as fun as whipper-snapper Kareem Hunt has been, he’s still the venerable straw who stirs the drink and can execute everything in Andy Reid’s playbook at a level we’ve never seen.”

▪ NFL.com has the Chiefs ranked first. “Defensively, everyone has already forgotten that Eric Berry is out for the season. (A great credit to his teammates, considering how impactful Berry is on the field of play.) Just wait until Dee Ford and Tamba Hali are both healthy and available,” wrote Elliot Harrison.

▪ The Chiefs remain No. 1 in the USA Today rankings, and the newspaper wrote: “Lost amid their offensive wizardry is fact they’ve only committed one turnover, that on Kareem Hunt’s first carry of season.”

▪ CBSSports.com ranks the Chiefs at No. 1. “They just continue to win, impressing at Houston by blowing out the Texans,” Pete Prisco wrote.

▪ No surprise, but the Washington Post has the Chiefs ranked first. Mark Maske wrote: “The Chiefs are quite simply the league’s best team. The offense has been next to unstoppable while the defense has been more than adequate, even if it permitted Deshaun Watson to post some impressive numbers Sunday night.”

▪ Chris Simms of Bleacher Report put the Chiefs at No. 1. He wrote: “The Chiefs, plain and simple, are playing a notch above the rest of the NFL. … This is a team built to win now and in the postseason.”

▪ Sports Illustrated kept the Chiefs ranked first in its rankings, which is voted on by a group of 17 people. The Chiefs got a second-place vote from at least one person.

    The Chiefs enter locker room after victory over Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

    A deer narrowly missed a collision with two cross-country runners during a race near Cochranton, Pa. on September 30, 2017.

