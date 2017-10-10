Chiefs are ‘built to win now and in the postseason’: What experts are saying about KC

More Videos 4:52 Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries Pause 1:01 Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 3:39 Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 1:59 Overland Park man battles for insurance payments months after massive CityPlace fire 3:12 A quick look at some KC music venues 0:31 Local groups step in when national dollars for marketplace insurance ads cut. 1:19 The Making of a 12 Pound Cinnamonster Cinnamon Roll 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:23 Rene Perla, senior at K-State, discusses KCI airport 0:32 Surveillance shows 2015 machete attack at New Orleans airport Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the slew of injuries suffered by the team in Sunday night's win over Houston. Tight end Travis Kelce left with a concussion and wide receiver Chris Conley appeared to have a ruptured Achilles. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the slew of injuries suffered by the team in Sunday night's win over Houston. Tight end Travis Kelce left with a concussion and wide receiver Chris Conley appeared to have a ruptured Achilles. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

