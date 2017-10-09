More Videos

    Royals manager Ned Yost reflects on a 14-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. First baseman Eric Hosmer hit a home run in his first at-bat after receiving a standing ovation at Kauffman Stadium.

Eric Hosmer to the Cardinals? A national writer outlines how that could happen

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 09, 2017 9:57 AM

Game 7 of this year’s World Series is scheduled for Nov. 1, so it’s still a few weeks until the group of Royals stars will become free agents.

But the speculation about the fate of Mike Moustakas, Eric Hosmer, Lorenzo Cain and the others has already started. And here’s one theory that would likely turn the stomach of Royals fans: Hosmer signing with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals are eager to add a premium hitter, writes Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and they have expressed interest in Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson.

But what if they turned their attention to Hosmer? ESPN’s Buster Olney wrote Sunday that many of the big-market teams may be set at first base. But the Cardinals might benefit from adding Hosmer, Olney said.

This is what Olney wrote:

The Cardinals again face the challenge of trying to figure out a way to make all of their ill-fitting pieces work. Matt Carpenter has been one of their best hitters for years, and during the 2017 season, he posted a .384 on-base percentage. Increasingly, however, evaluators view him as a defensive liability. The Cardinals have moved him from second base to third base to first base without settling on any one spot.

What follows is speculation: Carpenter is owed $30.5 million for the next two seasons, including a $2 million buyout on a 2020 option. The Cardinals have discussed the need to get better defensively, to get more athletic, and unquestionably, they would do so if they dealt Carpenter away and invested in Hosmer to be their everyday first baseman — and Hosmer would make the Cardinals’ pitching and the rest of the St. Louis infielders better with his defensive prowess.

As noted, that’s conjecture, but, whew, it would be tough for Royals fans to see Hosmer in red and white.

Olney finished his thought on Hosmer with a note that could be good news for Royals fans who want Hosmer to return. You can read what Olney wrote here.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

