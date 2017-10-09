Chris Conley tweets hopeful message after injury and Chiefs fans shower him with love

More Videos 2:28 Watch the Chiefs leave the field victorious in Houston Pause 0:38 Shooting kills one at KC apartment complex 1:00 Fall 2017 boot trends 4:52 Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries 0:54 Charcandrick West on his two touchdowns and monster block 5:33 Alex Smith on keeping the lead: "I think it becomes demoralizing" 3:39 Jeff Colyer responds to school finance decision 0:22 Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:23 Rene Perla, senior at K-State, discusses KCI airport 1:46 'I'm not surprised by the gesture,' Lebanon coach says of Justin Britt Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chiefs stay undefeated but the win over Houston comes at the cost of injuries Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the slew of injuries suffered by the team in Sunday night's win over Houston. Tight end Travis Kelce left with a concussion and wide receiver Chris Conley appeared to have a ruptured Achilles. Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the slew of injuries suffered by the team in Sunday night's win over Houston. Tight end Travis Kelce left with a concussion and wide receiver Chris Conley appeared to have a ruptured Achilles. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the slew of injuries suffered by the team in Sunday night's win over Houston. Tight end Travis Kelce left with a concussion and wide receiver Chris Conley appeared to have a ruptured Achilles. David Eulitt The Kansas City Star