    Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid updated the slew of injuries suffered by the team in Sunday night's win over Houston. Tight end Travis Kelce left with a concussion and wide receiver Chris Conley appeared to have a ruptured Achilles.

Chris Conley tweets hopeful message after injury and Chiefs fans shower him with love

By Pete Grathoff

October 09, 2017 8:58 AM

It’s rare that you actually see Achilles tendon injury like the one Chiefs receiver Chris Conley suffered during Sunday night’s win at Houston.

Conley was hurt after fielding an onside kick, and the replay showed a sort of ripple go up his calf when he landed after catching the ball. Not sure I’ve seen that before.

It’s likely that Conley’s season is over, and he was on crutches after the game. However, he tweeted this on Sunday night: “Glory to God in our wins and our losses. He knows the plans he has for me.”

Fans sent sweet messages back to Conley, including professional tennis player John Isner. Here is a sample of what fans wrote:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

