Chris Conley tweets hopeful message after injury and Chiefs fans shower him with love

It’s rare that you actually see Achilles tendon injury like the one Chiefs receiver Chris Conley suffered during Sunday night’s win at Houston.
Conley was hurt after fielding an onside kick, and the replay showed a sort of ripple go up his calf when he landed after catching the ball. Not sure I’ve seen that before.
It’s likely that Conley’s season is over, and he was on crutches after the game. However, he tweeted this on Sunday night: “Glory to God in our wins and our losses. He knows the plans he has for me.”
Glory to God in our wins and our losses. He knows the plans he has for me.— Chris Conley (@_flight17_) October 9, 2017
Fans sent sweet messages back to Conley, including professional tennis player John Isner. Here is a sample of what fans wrote:
Keep your head up, Bulldog. You'll be back and better than ever.— John Isner (@JohnIsner) October 9, 2017
You're my favorite rising star on the #chiefs. Please get well soon and share your journey back when you're up to it. God bless!— Angie daNeedle (@angieflyte99) October 9, 2017
What a great and inspirational outlook. We're looking forward to when you will be able to return to health. God Bless, Chris.— Pine Tar Guy (@Royalfan83) October 9, 2017
Well said. Your fans stand by you. Take care of yourself and heal. ❤️— Mamie Parris (@MamieParris) October 9, 2017
Get well soon ❤️ you played hard out there— Dani Jayhawk (@DSforKU) October 9, 2017
Thanks for playing your heart out. Prayers and love for a healthy recovery— Danica Case (@kitadog1996) October 9, 2017
Praying for you Love your spirit and your humility, get well soon!— Casey Miller (@MillerTime_3113) October 9, 2017
Love and positive vibes. The highs with the lows— Bryce (@sticksgod) October 9, 2017
Thank you for playing hard in every game. I hope you get some rest and have a speedy recovery.— Mumbles™ (@hipsterhobos) October 9, 2017
I know you probably won't see this but you are amazing man and great player get better man my prayers are with you.— Aaron Pinkham (@xeroaaron) October 9, 2017
Stay strong, have faith, and work out with @Stuntman1429 , he knows a thing or two about coming back from adversity! #ChiefsKingdom with you— CharlieS (@canuCStill) October 9, 2017
Come back stronger man! This team has a bright future and you’re going to be a part of it #KCfam— andrew kassis (@KassisMane) October 9, 2017
Sorry that happened... love that you're a Chief ... best wishes on your recovery— Dennis Davidson (@DennisD75) October 9, 2017
Will miss seeing you make more big plays this year. You're in my prayers for fast, full recovery. #ChiefsFamily #ChiefsNation— brian stuck (@drstuck) October 9, 2017
