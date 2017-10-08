Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller.
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller. Jack Dempsey The Associated Press
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller. Jack Dempsey The Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Broncos’ Von Miller rooting against Chiefs ... on sideline of their game in Houston

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 08, 2017 7:31 PM

This is the bye week for the Denver Broncos, so the players could go anywhere they wanted on Sunday.

Broncos star linebacker Von Miller chose the sidelines of the Chiefs’ game in Houston.

Miller, the former Texas A&M star, was in College Station on Friday night, so perhaps that’s why he decided to head to Houston.

But the NFL tweeted a video of Miller on the sideline in Houston. Miller called the Chiefs-Texans a big game, because “we need the Chiefs to lose.”

The Broncos are 3-1, a game behind the 4-0 Chiefs.

Here is the video:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House
Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

View More Video