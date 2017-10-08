Broncos’ Von Miller rooting against Chiefs ... on sideline of their game in Houston

This is the bye week for the Denver Broncos, so the players could go anywhere they wanted on Sunday.
Broncos star linebacker Von Miller chose the sidelines of the Chiefs’ game in Houston.
Miller, the former Texas A&M star, was in College Station on Friday night, so perhaps that’s why he decided to head to Houston.
But the NFL tweeted a video of Miller on the sideline in Houston. Miller called the Chiefs-Texans a big game, because “we need the Chiefs to lose.”
The Broncos are 3-1, a game behind the 4-0 Chiefs.
Here is the video:
.@VonMiller in the house for #KCvsHOU! pic.twitter.com/Pf5zjEBHiw— NFL (@NFL) October 9, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments