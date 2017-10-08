Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. George Bridges The Associated Press
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. George Bridges The Associated Press
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

NFL Network personality thinks Texans will score 55 points against Chiefs

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 08, 2017 1:17 PM

Last week, the Houston Texans scored a franchise-record 57 points against the Tennessee Titans, and quarterback Deshaun Watson had a huge game.

Watson was the first rookie to throw four touchdown passes and run for another one since Fran Tarkenton in 1961.

Can Watson have another game like that on Sunday night when the Texans play host to the Chiefs?

Former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin seems to think so.

During the NFL Network’s pregame show, a group of analysts made bold and very specific predictions for Sunday’s games. For example, former 49ers coach Steve Mariucci said every quarterback that was drafted in the first round and was starting Sunday would throw for 300 or more yards — including the Chiefs’ Alex Smith.

That would also include Watson.

Irvin said the Texans would light up the scoreboard against the Chiefs, scoring a very specific 55 points. That means it is either going to be a long game for the Chiefs — or the greatest game in NFL history.

Here is the clip (Irvin talks at about the 2:20 mark):

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House
Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

View More Video