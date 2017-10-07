Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt led a comeback win at Oklahoma.
Iowa State quarterback Kyle Kempt led a comeback win at Oklahoma.
Iowa State planted flag on OU logo after upset win at Oklahoma

By Pete Grathoff

October 07, 2017 2:47 PM

Well, this should make Ohio State fans happy.

After Oklahoma won at Ohio State earlier this season, Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield planted an OU flag at midfield. Buckeyes fans were furious.

Guess what happened after Iowa State’s stunning 38-31 win at No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday? Yep, an Iowa State player took a flag to midfield in Norman.

Fans seemed to like the move:

