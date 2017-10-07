Iowa State planted flag on OU logo after upset win at Oklahoma

Well, this should make Ohio State fans happy.
After Oklahoma won at Ohio State earlier this season, Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield planted an OU flag at midfield. Buckeyes fans were furious.
Guess what happened after Iowa State’s stunning 38-31 win at No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday? Yep, an Iowa State player took a flag to midfield in Norman.
Here’s the Iowa State flag plant on OU’s 50. pic.twitter.com/UKUYdv0xC5— Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) October 7, 2017
Evrett Edwards planted Iowa flag at midfield after #cyclones upset of #Sooners. Teammate immediately yelled at him & apologized to OU player pic.twitter.com/Qlx94Zvesn— Nathan Thompson (@NathanDThompson) October 7, 2017
Iowa State plants the flag at Oklahoma. #Sooners #Cyclones pic.twitter.com/p6JJrWMXjh— Carson Cunningham (@KOCOCarson) October 7, 2017
Fans seemed to like the move:
Where ya gonna plant your "O" flag this week, @baker_mayfield6? #cyclones #karma— Kathleen Bunstine (@LovinMyCountry2) October 7, 2017
The Iowa state flag looks great staked in the OU field.— mark B (@mmbrew_mark) October 7, 2017
Cyclones with the flag plant. Nailed it.— Trevor Rogers (@TrevorRogers247) October 7, 2017
Cyclones sure did plant that flag on OU's field— Brooke (@yourdailytake) October 7, 2017
Iowa State with the flag plant we all wanted, and needed. Well done, Cyclones.— Dwight Dale (@Dwight_Dale) October 7, 2017
If ever an opposing team deserved to plant a flag at midfield, it’s this one. Bravo, Cyclones. Seriously, take a long slow bow.— Guerin Emig (@GuerinEmig) October 7, 2017
