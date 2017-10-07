There is a casting call for Chiefs ‘superfans’ for new TV show

The nation is getting a big dose of the Chiefs in October.
The Chiefs are playing four nationally televised games, including Sunday night’s contest against the Texans in Houston.
Chiefs fans also will get some national attention on TV, but it’s at a time to be determined.
Wilshire Studios, which is a division of NBCUniversal, is looking for Chiefs “superfans” for a “new TV show on behalf of a major cable network that celebrates the most dedicated and fun fans in the NFL who bleed red and gold!”
There is an online questionnaire for fans and it includes questions like:
“How did you become a Chiefs fan?”
“What makes you a superfan?”
The producers are looking for fans who are 18 or older and live within 60 miles of Arrowhead Stadium.
“From game day costumes to pre-game rituals to incredible tailgate skills, we are looking for the ultimate superfans who live and breathe the Kansas City Chiefs,” according to the questionnaire.
You can find the questionnaire here.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
