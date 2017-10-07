Crazy high school kick-return comes up 1 yard short after kicker saves day

If you are one of those people who believes kickers only get positive attention after making a field goal, meet Cole Mericle.
Mericle is a kicker for the Lima Senior High School football team in Ohio. On Friday night, he made a field goal with 3 seconds to play to give his team a 25-24 lead against Toledo St. Francis de Sales, per LimaOhio.com.
With victory at hand, Mericle then kicked off and St. Francis de Sales attempted a five-lateral return that appeared to set up a miracle finish.*
*Bad pun, but I won’t apologize
However, Mericle saved the day when the made a tackle at the 1-yard line to end the threat and the game.
Cole Mericle kicks for the win then makes game-winning tackle! pic.twitter.com/cTPlmFH7Hi— Lima City Schools (@LimaCitySchools) October 7, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments