Screenshot of TheMightyEROCK‬ Twitter video
Screenshot of TheMightyEROCK‬ Twitter video
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

A 7-year-old girl takes a cute dig at Cam Newton with video about pass routes

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 06, 2017 11:43 AM

The Eagles play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but one young fan already has her sights on Philadelphia’s opponent after that.

Philadelphia plays the Panthers in the next “Thursday Night Football” game, and guess who the girl is thinking about most? Yep, it’s Carolina quarterback Cam Newton, who caused a stir this week with a sexist remark to a female reporter.

That’s why this 7-year-old Eagles fan recorded a video that starts with: “OK Cam, pay attention because I’m only going to say this once.”

The girl explains different routes with the use of drawings, and she throws in comments about Newton’s clothes and his Super Bowl 50 performance (“You know, I think real boys fall on the football.”

Zing!

The video ends with the girl talking up Thursday’s game, and uses a Little Mermaid doll as a visual aid.

Twitter user @TheMightyEROCK is an Eagles season-ticket holder and he posted the video. Some people were not happy about the video, but he responded with this:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House
Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

View More Video