Screenshot of Michael Porter Jr.’s Instagram video
Screenshot of Michael Porter Jr.’s Instagram video
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

This Michael Porter dunk at Mizzou practice is why fans are eager for start of season

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 06, 2017 10:13 AM

Friday marked exactly five weeks before the start of the Missouri men’s basketball season.

It’s fair to say that people are a tad excited about the 2017-18 season. Not only will Tigers fans get to see Michael Porter Jr., who is currently atop most mock 2018 NBA Drafts. Younger brother Jontay Porter, guards Blake Harris and C.J. Roberts, and forward Jeremiah Tilmon are also among the new faces for the Tigers.

But Michael Porter is the guy that draws the most interest from fans. And he gave the Mizzou faithful a little taste of what they can expect to see with an Instagram post on Thursday.

Porter was at Mizzou practice and he did this (the message he wrote: “No warm up lol”):

 

No warm up lol

A post shared by Michael Porter Jr. (@mpj) on

That should give Missouri fans a warm feeling inside.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners 0:22

Watch as a deer narrowly avoids collision with two cross-country runners

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House
Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game

View More Video