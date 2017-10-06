This Michael Porter dunk at Mizzou practice is why fans are eager for start of season

Friday marked exactly five weeks before the start of the Missouri men’s basketball season.
It’s fair to say that people are a tad excited about the 2017-18 season. Not only will Tigers fans get to see Michael Porter Jr., who is currently atop most mock 2018 NBA Drafts. Younger brother Jontay Porter, guards Blake Harris and C.J. Roberts, and forward Jeremiah Tilmon are also among the new faces for the Tigers.
But Michael Porter is the guy that draws the most interest from fans. And he gave the Mizzou faithful a little taste of what they can expect to see with an Instagram post on Thursday.
Porter was at Mizzou practice and he did this (the message he wrote: “No warm up lol”):
That should give Missouri fans a warm feeling inside.
