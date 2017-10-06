More Videos

    Cam Newton released an apology video on twitter after a statement he made towards Charolotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue on Wednesday after practice.

‘The joke is really on me’ Cam Newton apologizes for sexist remark

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 06, 2017 8:09 AM

One day after Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a sexist comment when answering a question from a female journalist, he apologized on Thursday night.

Newton released a video on Twitter and his Facebook page in which he apologized for saying it was “funny” to hear a woman ask a question about passing routes. The yogurt company Dannon ended its endorsement deal with Newton in light of his comments.

In the video, Newton did not apologize to Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer. She had asked the question that Newton had thought was “funny.”

Here is what Newton said:

“After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women. And to be honest, that was not my intentions. And if you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you. I’m a man who tries to be a positive role model to my community and tries to use my platform to inspire others. And, I own, I take ownership to everything that comes with that. And what I did was extremely unacceptable. I’m a father to two beautiful daughters. And at their age, I try to instill in them that they can do and be anything that they want to be. And the fact that during this whole process, I’ve already lost sponsors and countless fans. I realize that the joke is really on me, and I’ve learned a valuable lesson from this. And to the young people who see this, I hope that you learn something from this as well: Don’t be like me. Be better than me. And to the reporters, to the journalists, to the moms — super moms — to the daughters, the sisters, and the women all around the world, I sincerely apologize and hope that you can find the kindness in your heart to forgive me. Thank you.”

Rodrigue also issued an apology on Thursday for what she wrote on Twitter in 2012 and 2013.

“I apologize for the offensive tweets from my Twitter account 4/5 years ago,” Rodrigue wrote in a Twitter statement. “There is no excuse for these tweets and the sentiment behind them. I am deeply sorry and apologize.”

According to the Charlotte Observer, Rodrigue “made light of racist remarks made by others and retweeted a racial slur.”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

