Florida will pay tribute to Tom Petty during Saturday’s football game

Legendary musician Tom Petty, who died Monday night, was from Gainesville, Fla., which is where the University of Florida is located.
Petty moved to California and became a rock star, but he never turned his back on Gainesville. When Petty and the Heartbreakers had their 30th anniversary tour in 2006, they played as part of Florida’s homecoming.
The Florida football team is planning to honor Petty during the Gators’ game Saturday against LSU at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. According to The Score, Florida will play “We Are the Boys from Old Florida” after the third quarter.
That will be followed by the song “I Won’t Back Down,” one of Petty’s many hits.
“Let’s celebrate together what he meant to the world of music and what he meant to this community,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said, according to The Score. “Since we are already singing ‘We are the Boys,’ let’s go right from that into one of his great anthems and make that the way we are going to jointly celebrate Tom Petty and the Gators.”
