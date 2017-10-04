Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill had fastest speed in history of ESPN’s ‘Sports Science’

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s Twitter handle is actually a bold proclamation: ImFasterThanYa.
Hill, who is in his second year with the Chiefs, turned heads during his rookie season with his blazing speed. Just a guess here, but that may be why Hill was chosen to be part of ESPN’s “Sports Science.”
In a recent segment, Hill was recorded reaching a top speed of 22.3 mph after a 20-yard sprint. It was the fastest time in the history of “Sports Science,” host John Brenkus said. That show started on FS1 in 2007 before it moved to ESPN in 2010. Brenkus said hundreds of athletes have been recorded.
Brenkus chatted with Hill and noted that the Chiefs star was one of the fastest players in the NFL, but he was quickly corrected by Hill.
“The fastest,” Hill said.
In an effort to break down why Hill is so elusive on the field, he put on flag-football flags and the show brought out 43 middle school players to try and grab a flag while he returned a kick.
That may sound silly, but it actually was interesting to see Hill avoid being caught by the swarm of hands and why he could make such quick cuts.
Take a look:
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
