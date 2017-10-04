Take 2: More cross-country runners nearly hit by runaway deer

As a rule of thumb, it’s a good idea to watch out for deer while driving at dusk and dawn, particularly at this time of year.
If you’re in Pennsylvania and running in a cross-country race, it’s probably smart to be aware also. You may recall that last year a Division III cross-country runner was hit by a deer while on a course in that state.
On Saturday, a deer nearly crashed into two runners during a race in Cochranton, Penn. Twitter user Abby Anaya shared the video:
Last year, a group of deer were on the course and one took out a runner. This year’s deer was alone and appeared to be running much faster.
This was what happened a year ago:
Be careful running in Pennsylvania.
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments