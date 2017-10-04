These were not the deer in question.
These were not the deer in question. File photo AP
For Pete's Sake

Take 2: More cross-country runners nearly hit by runaway deer

By Pete Grathoff

October 04, 2017 11:32 AM

As a rule of thumb, it’s a good idea to watch out for deer while driving at dusk and dawn, particularly at this time of year.

If you’re in Pennsylvania and running in a cross-country race, it’s probably smart to be aware also. You may recall that last year a Division III cross-country runner was hit by a deer while on a course in that state.

On Saturday, a deer nearly crashed into two runners during a race in Cochranton, Penn. Twitter user Abby Anaya shared the video:

    A deer narrowly missed a collision with two cross-country runners during a race near Cochranton, Pa. on September 30, 2017. Video courtesy of Abby Anaya/Twitter.

A deer narrowly missed a collision with two cross-country runners during a race near Cochranton, Pa. on September 30, 2017. Video courtesy of Abby Anaya/Twitter.

Last year, a group of deer were on the course and one took out a runner. This year’s deer was alone and appeared to be running much faster.

This was what happened a year ago:

    Justin DeLuzio from Gwynedd-Mercy College was blindsided by a deer mid-race at DIII Mid East Regional Championships at DeSales University in Pennsylvania and it was caught on camera by Eric Bologa.

Justin DeLuzio from Gwynedd-Mercy College was blindsided by a deer mid-race at DIII Mid East Regional Championships at DeSales University in Pennsylvania and it was caught on camera by Eric Bologa.

Be careful running in Pennsylvania.

