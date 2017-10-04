More Videos

For Pete's Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

Marlins Man lavishes praise on Kansas City sports fans

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 04, 2017 9:15 AM

Laurence Levy continues to live a sports fan’s dream life.

Levy, who is better known as Marlins Man because of the orange Marlins visor and jersey he wears to every sporting event he attends, was in Kansas City for a long weekend of sports fun.

His itinerary: Two Royals games, Late Night In The Phog at KU, the Kansas State-Baylor football game and Monday’s Chiefs-Washington game. Levy said he also took part in two charity events.

Fans often try to get selfies with Marlins Man, so it’s no surprise that Levy posted photos from the stops he made:

During the Royals’ playoff runs in 2014 and 2015, Levy was a familiar face at Kauffman Stadium. He has called Kansas City his second home.

Levy headed to Yankees Stadium for the American League Wild Card Game after his weekend in Kansas City, but he took time to lavish praise on fans here.

Levy tweeted: “The most honest, sincere, grateful and appreciative people live in Kansas City and are @Royals and @chiefs fans.”

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

