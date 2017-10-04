Marlins Man lavishes praise on Kansas City sports fans

More Videos 3:06 Bodycam footage shows the chaotic scene of Las Vegas shooting Pause 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills 59 1:24 Four potential sites for a downtown KC baseball stadium 2:57 Hear how this Overland Park woman was able to escape an assailant 1:30 Road diet brings bike lanes to Grand Boulevard in downtown KC 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes' 2:46 Kansas Gov. Brownback testifies before Senate confirmation hearing 2:03 Three dead after shooting in downtown Lawrence 1:54 Andy Reid updates LDT's injury status, and scouting Texans QB Deshaun Watson in the draft 2:37 Bill Maas acknowledges Chiefs' hot start at Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announcement Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

"Marlins Man" explains the new hand signal he created for the Royals Laurence Leavy, aka "Marlins Man," describes how he came up with the idea for the Royals new hand signal. Laurence Leavy, aka "Marlins Man," describes how he came up with the idea for the Royals new hand signal. mschupmann@kcstar.com

Laurence Leavy, aka "Marlins Man," describes how he came up with the idea for the Royals new hand signal. mschupmann@kcstar.com