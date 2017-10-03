‘Having the Chiefs No. 1 is the only sure thing’ KC getting love across nation

Can there be any doubt?
The calendar shows it’s the first week of the October and the Chiefs are the only unbeaten team in the NFL. Anyone who has a power ranking must have the Chiefs in the top spot, right?
Yep, that is the case.
Here is a look at the power rankings from 10 national organizations and what they are saying about the 4-0 Chiefs:
▪ Bleacher Report bumped the Chiefs up a spot to No. 1. Chris Simms wrote: “Kansas City is the most complete team in football, and the Chiefs’ status as the only undefeated NFL team reflects that.”
▪ In the ESPN power rankings, the Chiefs ascended to the top spot. The comment noted the Chiefs passing defense: “Kansas City has allowed a league-best 51 completion percentage en route to a 4-0 start.”
▪ The Chiefs remained atop Yahoo’s power rankings. Frank Schwab wrote: This is going to be a season defined by extreme parity, but right now having the Chiefs No. 1 is the only sure thing (well, that and having the Browns last).
▪ NFL.com’s power rankings have the Chiefs in the top spot. “Top-shelf teams often squeak by in games, win when they probably shouldn’t, or endure despite partial personnel,” Elliott Harrison wrote. “Each is applicable to the Chiefs, who — final score notwithstanding — narrowly moved past (Washington) towards Week 5.
▪ The Chiefs are No. 1 again in the Sporting News rankings. “Kareem Hunt has taken a talented offense into overdrive, and the defense keeps bringing it in key spots without its leader, Eric Berry,” Vinnie Iyer wrote. “Coach Andy Reid might finally have his most special team.”
▪ The Washington Post also kept the Chiefs at No. 1. “The offense didn’t get the usual big-play contributions by WR Tyreek Hill,” Mark Maske wrote. “But rookie RB Kareem Hunt again was productive, TE Travis Kelce was the go-to receiver for QB Alex Smith, and (Harrison) Butker atoned for a first-half miss by making his next three tries, including the winner.”
▪ The Chiefs stayed No. 1 in the CBSSports.com power rankings. Pete Prisco wrote: “There is little doubt now they are the class of the league heading into the next quarter of the season.”
▪ Pro Football Talk bumped the Chiefs up a spot to the top of the list. “How does this team ever lose any game at Arrowhead Stadium?” asked Mike Florio.
▪ There is also is a question that USA Today asks in its power rankings. It is not if the Chiefs are No. 1, because the newspaper has them there. Here it is: “Is NFL’s lone remaining unbeaten really going to part ways with MVP front runner Alex Smith after this season ends?”
▪ The Sports Illustrated group that votes on its power rankings has the Chiefs at No. 1.
