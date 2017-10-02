Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was mobbed by teammates after his field goal in the fourth quarter of Monday’s game against Washington at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ garbage-time TD cost bettors and fantasy football players

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 02, 2017 11:29 PM

While a sold-out Arrowhead Stadium was thrilled about Justin Houston’s 13-yard touchdown on a fumble return Monday night, some TV viewers weren’t quite as happy.

The Chiefs won 29-20, but it seemed like the winning margin would be just three points after Harrison Butker’s kick broke a tie with just seconds left. That gave the Chiefs a 23-20 lead with 4 seconds to play.

Washington received the kickoff and had time for one play, and it tried a multi-lateral concoction that failed miserably. Houston recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown.

That changed a three-point win to a nine-point win, and that affected a lot of people’s fantasy-football leagues and bettors.

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

