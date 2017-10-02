Chiefs’ garbage-time TD cost bettors and fantasy football players

While a sold-out Arrowhead Stadium was thrilled about Justin Houston’s 13-yard touchdown on a fumble return Monday night, some TV viewers weren’t quite as happy.
The Chiefs won 29-20, but it seemed like the winning margin would be just three points after Harrison Butker’s kick broke a tie with just seconds left. That gave the Chiefs a 23-20 lead with 4 seconds to play.
Washington received the kickoff and had time for one play, and it tried a multi-lateral concoction that failed miserably. Houston recovered a fumble and scored a touchdown.
That changed a three-point win to a nine-point win, and that affected a lot of people’s fantasy-football leagues and bettors.
That fumble recovery for a TD just cost me my fantasy game. Guy had the chiefs defense...— Ross Dorsett (@DorsettRoss) October 3, 2017
Welp that fumble recovery TD cost me $2K but still a good week pic.twitter.com/MhOYm0aK4r— Ricky Sanders (@RSandersDFS) October 3, 2017
I just lost my fantasy game because the chiefs returned that for a touchdown. I am beyond livid— Eric Kwiatkowski (@E_QuietCowSki) October 3, 2017
Even the under 48 bettors got screwed. Game was a stone cold under.— Nick The Capitalist (@Nick_Vlass) October 3, 2017
Big shoutout to the @Chiefs for covering the spread even thou the game was already won. Appreciate a team that watches out for the betters— Michael Reignier (@michaelreignier) October 3, 2017
That irrelevant fumble returned for a TD cost me $5— Adam Iafrate (@CratesOfFrates) October 3, 2017
ridiculous! I had the UNDER 48.5 .... Easy win for me! NOPE... They just had to let them walk in another TD. Cost me $500— Collosal (@AlexanderNelms) October 3, 2017
I just lost my fantasy football matchup due to the meaningless Chiefs defensive touchdown. My chance at winning was at 97% just before...— ✭ James M. Hayes ✭ (@MasonHayes92) October 3, 2017
Wow that end of game @Chiefs TD cost me my match in fantasy.....— Pui Chan (@PoopyChan6) October 3, 2017
That last second fumble for a TD cost me like $700 lmao— mitch (@Msearcy12) October 3, 2017
Up by six points in fantasy, and literally lost on the last play because of that totally unnecessary fumble recovery touchdown— Pete Alcazar (@Peter_Tim3) October 3, 2017
@notthefakeSVP my buddy just lost 7k on that touchdown. I didn't lol #itmatterstosome @StanfordSteve82— Brian (@briangreen516) October 3, 2017
