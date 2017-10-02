This Alex Smith pass to Albert Wilson was huge play on Chiefs’ final drive

The Chiefs are the lone unbeaten team in the NFL, but the latest victory didn’t come easy.
On “Monday Night Football,” the Chiefs beat Washington 29-20 at Arrowhead Stadium thanks to a last-second field goal and a fumble recover for a touchdown.
After Washington had tied the game, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith led his team 50 yards in six plays and set up a go-ahead field goal.
The biggest play on the drive was Smith’s 37-yard pass to Albert Wilson:
Fans were impressed:
Hell of a throw, Alex Smith!— Matt Hagerbaumer (@hags4142) October 3, 2017
alex smith is a cold man— Killian Wright (@killianw13) October 3, 2017
I’ve literally never seen this Alex Smith in my life— GP (@requestGranted) October 3, 2017
Alex Smith was a god tonight. He made me proud— amita pita☁ (@singherrrz28) October 3, 2017
Alex Smith— Pickle Rick (@JDeezy0__o) October 3, 2017
Alex Smith, man! #iBleedKC @PabloTorre— Wingnut (@WingnutONAir) October 3, 2017
Alex Smith is baaaaaaad man!— Rahul Mangalore (@Rahul_Mangalore) October 3, 2017
Alex Smith and Houston both need to run up to Cousins and say “You like that?!?!”.— ross perez (@rossperez33) October 3, 2017
