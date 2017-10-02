Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith delivered on Monday night.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith delivered on Monday night. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith delivered on Monday night. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
For Pete&#39;s Sake

For Pete's Sake

Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

For Pete's Sake

This Alex Smith pass to Albert Wilson was huge play on Chiefs’ final drive

By Pete Grathoff

pgrathoff@kcstar.com

October 02, 2017 10:59 PM

The Chiefs are the lone unbeaten team in the NFL, but the latest victory didn’t come easy.

On “Monday Night Football,” the Chiefs beat Washington 29-20 at Arrowhead Stadium thanks to a last-second field goal and a fumble recover for a touchdown.

After Washington had tied the game, Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith led his team 50 yards in six plays and set up a go-ahead field goal.

The biggest play on the drive was Smith’s 37-yard pass to Albert Wilson:

Fans were impressed:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 0:34

Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House
Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game 0:46

Little girl, police officer break out in dance at Royals game
Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag 0:57

Fist-bumping toddler is getting some Royals swag

View More Video