Chiefs’ Travis Kelce did the chicken head after his touchdown catch

I don’t believe any Chiefs fan would disagree with this statement: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will never just hand the ball to an official after scoring a touchdown.
You just know that Kelce will do something fun after he grabs a touchdown pass.
That was the case on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium when Kelce grabbed a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Smith against Washington and broke out the chicken head.
KELCE!@Chiefs TE with the leaping TD grab! #ChiefsKingdom #WASvsKC pic.twitter.com/Avfo5HXpzb— NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2017
Fans who recognized what Kelce was doing loved it:
Travis Kelce did the chicken head— einnor namron (@RonStoppables) October 3, 2017
I just realized Travis Kelce hit the chicken head dance man!— Xavier Mr.Resilience (@Ultimate_Closer) October 3, 2017
Travis Kelce killed the chicken head— Kaa (@KaaJackson) October 3, 2017
I go watch the highlights at work this dude Kelce hitting the chicken head— Yellow Boiii (@yellow815) October 3, 2017
Chicken head + Nina Pop. Only Kelce— Dawn• (@MzDawnNicole) October 3, 2017
Did Kelce chicken head in the endzone?— Giants Hot Trash (@angie_goodwood) October 3, 2017
Kelce hit the chicken head— Ericka no Badu (@What_Up_E) October 3, 2017
That boy kelce hit the chicken head in the end zone— Al Cohol (@FlyGuy_Ty) October 3, 2017
Did Travis Kelce hit the chicken head? He might be a legend— Milds & Yak (@GirlthatsOmar) October 3, 2017
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments