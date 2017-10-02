Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrated after his second-quarter touchdown catch against Washington on Monday.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce did the chicken head after his touchdown catch

By Pete Grathoff

October 02, 2017 9:15 PM

I don’t believe any Chiefs fan would disagree with this statement: Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will never just hand the ball to an official after scoring a touchdown.

You just know that Kelce will do something fun after he grabs a touchdown pass.

That was the case on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium when Kelce grabbed a 17-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alex Smith against Washington and broke out the chicken head.

Fans who recognized what Kelce was doing loved it:

Pete Grathoff: @pgrathoff

