Royals’ Salvador Perez given special role for Chiefs’ game on Monday night

The Royals season is over, but catcher Salvador Perez will be back at the Truman Sports Complex on Monday night.
However, Perez will be spending the night next door to his workplace at Kauffman Stadium.
The Chiefs announced Monday that Perez will be the drum leader for the game at Arrowhead Stadium. He will be in charge of getting fans fired up before the Chiefs play host to Washington. Well, they’ll be amped to begin with, but Perez should just make things even more fun.
Just don’t expect a Salvy Splash.
Perez hit .268 with 27 home runs and a career-best 80 RBIs in 129 games this season with the Royals.
Here is some other information about the Monday night Chiefs game:
2:30 p.m.: Parking Lots Open
5:00 p.m.: Club Level Opens (For Club Level Ticketed Guests Only).
5:30 p.m.: All Stadium Gates Open
7:30 p.m.: Kickoff
Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff
Comments