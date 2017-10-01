Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas hugged manager Ned Yost as hitting coach Dale Sveum looked during Sunday’s game..
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas hugged manager Ned Yost as hitting coach Dale Sveum looked during Sunday's game.
Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas hugged manager Ned Yost as hitting coach Dale Sveum looked during Sunday’s game.. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
For Pete's Sake

The Royals showed this video on the CrownVision board after Sunday’s game

October 01, 2017

The Royals assembled on the field following Sunday’s 14-2 loss to Arizona and each man turned his gaze to the CrownVision board.

The 2017 season is over, and five players who were part of consecutive American League championships and the 2015 World Series championship are due to become free agents. The Royals showed a video that commemorated the recent success of the franchise, and highlighted first baseman Eric Hosmer, third baseman Mike Moustakas, shortstop Alcides Escobar, outfielder Lorenzo Cain and pitcher Jason Vargas.

Moustakas wiped away tears as he hugged Hosmer. Moustakas, the Royals’ single-season home run holder with 38, admitted he was a wreck.

“I had shades on all day for a reason,” Moustakas said. “I was wreck. I wasn’t holding it together at all.”

Here is the video that was shown:

