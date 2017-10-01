Watch Eric Hosmer’s amazing home run in Royals’ season finale

The ball traveled 350 feet before it landed in the seats in the left-field stands.
It wasn’t the longest home run that Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer has hit in his career, but it is one that is sure to be remembered by fans for years to come.
Hosmer will be a free agent after the season ends, which doesn’t meant he is certain to leave Kansas City. However, Royals fans gave him a standing ovation when he stepped to the plate in the first inning of Sunday’s game against Arizona.
The fans cheered throughout the plate appearance, which ended with Hosmer hitting a home run. After crossing the plate, Mike Moustakas was there to greet Hosmer and two hugged.
“After he hit his home run, I had tears in my eyes and I’m trying to hit,” Moustakas said. “I had no idea what was going on. It was unbelievable. That was one of the coolest moments I’d ever been a part of was watching the fans of Kansas City give an ovation and then kid going out there and hitting a home run.
“That was unbelievable. I couldn’t believe that happened. I was so happy that I could be there to watch that happen.”
Here is the video from Major League Baseball (check out that smile as Hosmer rounded the bases):
After a standing ovation, @TheRealHos35 delivers for the KC faithful. pic.twitter.com/L6Cbj3rfHO— MLB (@MLB) October 1, 2017
Fans were amazed:
Wiping the tears off at the K using the Championship patch on my Hosmer jersey as he rounds 3rd. #RaisedRoyal— Aaron Ingalsbe (@aaroningalsbe) October 1, 2017
What a freakin moment here at the K. Eric Hosmer is a God amongst mere mortals.— Jared Koller (@J_Koll) October 1, 2017
And there goes Hosmer giving us another memory we all will never forget! #royals #raisedroyal ⚾️— Sarah Blattner (@Blatt_Kat11) October 1, 2017
Hosmer goes yard after a standing ovation in possibly his last game as Royal... baseball is cool!— Matt Dye (@coachdye25) October 1, 2017
Saw approximately 1,738 people crying in Kauffman after that Hosmer HR #Royals— Ryan B (@MizzRBell) October 1, 2017
Man, I about cried like a baby after that Hosmer home run— Joey Werner (@joeywerner3) October 1, 2017
Huge roar for Hosmer before at-bat, a hat tip to the crowd....and he hit an oppo-shot HR. Major goosebumps. #Royals— Jake Sorensen (@937JakeSorensen) October 1, 2017
Eric Hosmer deserves a cape. He is super man! ⚾️ #RaisedRoyal— Angelarr2 (@angelarr2) October 1, 2017
Hosmer deserved that. What an awesome moment for him.— Cumulus (@CumulusChoir) October 1, 2017
Unreal moment at the K. Eric Hosmer forever gets to drink the cold beer for free in KC. #ForeverRoyal— Patrick (@PAC242424) October 1, 2017
I cannot believe that Hosmer home run just happened except that I can totally believe it. Wow.— Kiel Hauck (@kielhauck) October 1, 2017
