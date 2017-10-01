More Videos

  • In final game, Ned Yost tells Eric Hosmer 'you're what legends are made of'

    Royals manager Ned Yost reflects on a 14-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. First baseman Eric Hosmer hit a home run in his first at-bat after receiving a standing ovation at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals manager Ned Yost reflects on a 14-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. First baseman Eric Hosmer hit a home run in his first at-bat after receiving a standing ovation at Kauffman Stadium. Maria Torres The Kansas City Star
Your daily dose of delicious sports dish in KC and beyond

Watch Eric Hosmer’s amazing home run in Royals’ season finale

By Pete Grathoff

October 01, 2017 3:22 PM

The ball traveled 350 feet before it landed in the seats in the left-field stands.

It wasn’t the longest home run that Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer has hit in his career, but it is one that is sure to be remembered by fans for years to come.

Hosmer will be a free agent after the season ends, which doesn’t meant he is certain to leave Kansas City. However, Royals fans gave him a standing ovation when he stepped to the plate in the first inning of Sunday’s game against Arizona.

The fans cheered throughout the plate appearance, which ended with Hosmer hitting a home run. After crossing the plate, Mike Moustakas was there to greet Hosmer and two hugged.

“After he hit his home run, I had tears in my eyes and I’m trying to hit,” Moustakas said. “I had no idea what was going on. It was unbelievable. That was one of the coolest moments I’d ever been a part of was watching the fans of Kansas City give an ovation and then kid going out there and hitting a home run.

“That was unbelievable. I couldn’t believe that happened. I was so happy that I could be there to watch that happen.”

Here is the video from Major League Baseball (check out that smile as Hosmer rounded the bases):

Fans were amazed:

Pete Grathoff: 816-234-4330, @pgrathoff

