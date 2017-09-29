Cubs savagely note they ended Cardinals’ playoff hopes on Twitter

Back in the days of the telegraph, a message usually ended with the number 30, which was the code for “the end” or “no more”.
Journalists used -30- for years to signify the end of their stories.
On Thursday night, the Cubs tweeted video of the final out of their 2-1 win at St. Louis and simply wrote -30-, which you may think is innocent enough.
Perhaps the Cubs merely were saying it was end of the game, and it was a dramatic finish as the final out came in the 11th inning on a what appeared to be a home-run saving catch by Leonys Martin.
Oh, but there is a bit more to it than that. The victory also eliminated the Cardinals from playoff contention, which was noted by the Cubs announcer in the video.
So, yeah, the Cubs took special satisfaction in ending their rival’s season, which was the basis for this tweet:
–30– pic.twitter.com/W25FuKv9tJ— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 29, 2017
These are good days for Cubs fans.
